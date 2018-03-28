What To Do When A Tire Blows Out While Driving

(MS) — Many frightening scenarios can unfold while driving. Inclement weather can affect visibility and the safety of roads, while distracted driving can put anyone on the road in harm’s way.

One situation that can suddenly turn a Sunday drive into something scary is a blown out tire. No drivers or vehicles are immune to blown out tires. But savvy drivers who know what to do in such situations can greatly reduce their risk of a blown out tire turning into something far worse. Recognizing A Blown Out Tire

The movies might make blown out tires seem as though drivers suddenly find themselves in wholly uncontrollable situations. But blown out tires won’t immediately send cars into the nearest roadside ditch. When a tire blows, the vehicle will immediately slow down and then begin pulling to the right or left, depending on which side of the car suffered the blowout. The automotive retailer Pep Boys notes that, if a front tire blows out, drivers will feel the force in their steering wheels, while a rear tire blowout will be felt more in the seat and/or body of the vehicle.

Driving Through A Blowout

Plenty of drivers have safely navigated their way through tire blowouts. When such a situation arises, drivers should avoid slamming on their brakes, instead allowing their vehicles to gradually decelerate, making sure to turn on their emergency flashing lights once they are certain they have control of the vehicle. As the vehicle slows down, pull to the side of the road, calling for help if necessary. When On The Side Of The Road

Drivers who do not have a spare tire or cannot change the tire themselves should wait patiently for assistance to arrive after they have called for help. Drivers who can change their tires should place reflective cones or triangles behind their vehicles before they begin working.

Such devices warn oncoming drivers of stranded vehicles. If replacing the tire with a donut, remember that such replacement tires are not designed to travel long distances and will need to be replaced shortly after they are put on the vehicle.

