What’s Happening At The Library The Coats Public Library

Every Tuesday, the Coats Public Library offers story time for 3- to 5-year-olds from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Participants read a story, do crafts and have snacks.

On the third Thursday of each month, the library has Kids Yoga with Ms. Dollie from Harnett County Partnership for Children at 11 a.m. This program is open to children ages 3 to 5.

“The library would love to have your children join us for either one of these events,” said Teresa E. Brown, library director.

“We also have a reading program in which we have partnered with Cornerstone Café and Noah’s,” Ms. Brown said. “If your child reads a total of 10 books for the month, the library provides a certificate for them to receive either a free smoothie or cookie from Cornerstone Café or a free kids pizza from Noah’s.”

The Coats Library also provides a service to proctor students with either online testing or paper testing. Call the library for more information regarding this service.

The Coats Library will have a used book sale starting April 2 and continuing through April 6. The hours for the book sale will be Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds from the book sale will go to benefit the library.

The Coats Library is located at 29 E. Main St. For more information, call 910-230-1944.

