Have you visited your area public library lately? Area community libraries are constantly getting in new book titles, movies on DVDs and recorded books. If you haven’t stopped in recently, check out what’s new at the library.

Harnett County Library, 601 S. Main St., Lillington.

New books include: “An American Marriage,” a novel by Tayari Jones; “Only Child,” a novel by Rhiannon Navin; “Jackie, Janet & Lee,” by J. Randy Taraborrelli; and “The Great Alone,” by Kristin Hannah.

Recorded books include: “Apparitionists” by Peter Manseau.

DVDs: “A Bad Moms Christmas” and “Only The Brave.”

