White L. Hamilton, 92

White Lee Hamilton, 92, of Godwin and McGee’s Crossroads died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. She was born in Sampson County to the late Craven Earl and Bettie Warren Lee. She retired from teaching third grade in the Cumberland County School System after 33 years of service. Her summers were spent planting a vegetable garden large enough to feed extended family and many Sampson County friends and neighbors.

Ms. Hamilton was a lifelong member of Wesley Chapel UMC, but adopted Mt. Zion UMC for the last six years and, in particular, the ladies Bible Seekers Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Howard Hamilton.

Funeral services will be held noon Friday at West & Dunn Funeral Home in Newton Grove. Officiating will be the Rev. Leonard Rex. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon.

Survivors include a daughter, Danise Emory and husband John of McGees Crossroads; sons, Kent Hamilton and wife Susan of Mt. Gilead, and Greg Hamilton of Raleigh; grandchildren, Kevin Rogerson and wife Laura, Lea Rogerson Cosentino and husband Steve, Bradley Hamilton and wife Lindsay, Kyle Hamilton and wife Leah, Kelly Hamilton Laraway and husband Patrick, Nicholas Hamilton and wife Kirsten, Alex Hamilton, Sam Hamilton and Noah Hamilton; and great-grandchildren Caleb, Kaitlyn, Liv, Cooper, Bennett, Lucy, Henry and Ada.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Chapel UMC, 3741 Fayetteville Highway, Dunn, NC 28334.

