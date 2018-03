Kevin Harvick: Back-to-back wins make him the early (surprise) favorite to win his second championship.

Joey Logano: He missed the playoffs in 2017, but at second in the standings with three Top-10 finishes, he’s proving last season was a fluke.

Jimmie Johnson: At 29th in the standings, Johnson has a ways to go if he wants to make the playoffs this season.

Chase Elliott: He’s been unlucky so far, mostly being in the wrong place at the wrong time, but 21st place is what it is.

— Brendan Marks

