Kevin Harvick: Three consecutive wins and not slowing down, Harvick is starting to distance himself from the rest of the pack.

Kyle Busch: Last season’s runner-up is still more than capable of competing for race wins, and at second place in the standings, he should collect his first victory of the season soon.

Jimmie Johnson: A 14th-place finish is better for the seven-time Cup champion, but he’s still not at the playoff pace he expects for himself.

Bubba Wallace: The shine from his secondplace finish in the Daytona 500 is starting to fade, as Wallace has dipped to 19th in the standings overall.

— Brendan Marks

