Martin Truex Jr.: His first win of 2018 also vaults him to the top of the leaderboard, where he should be a fixture the rest of the season.

Kyle Busch: No wins yet for him, but those will come soon if his three Top-5 finishes are to be trusted.

Bubba Wallace: That runner-up finish at Daytona is really looking like an outlier now, as Wallace sits all the way back at 19th in the standings.

Chase Elliott: This was supposed to be the year he made the leap, but … 21st place overall? A 16th-place run in California? We might have to wait a little longer for his breakthrough.

— Brendan Marks

