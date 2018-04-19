Kyle Busch: A second consecutive win, this time by cleverly bumping Larson, gives him a stronghold atop the leaderboard.

Kyle Larson: A second-place finish isn’t what he wants, but he isn’t far off his outstanding 2017 pace.

Chase Elliott: The young Elliott couldn’t have imagined a worse start to his 2018 season, where another wreck at Bristol sunk him to 23rd in the points standings.

Brad Keselowski: He won two stages at Bristol this week, but then fell two laps down — it’s his second straight finish outside the Top 20.

— Brendan Marks

