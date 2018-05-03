Kurt Busch: Usually its his brother in this spot, but a second-place finish at Talladega lifted him to fifth on the leaderboard, the highest position of any winless driver.

Chase Elliott: Back-to-back Top 3 finishes are the sorts of results young Elliott needs to jump back into the playoff picture.

Martin Truex Jr.: Four straight finishes outside the Top 10 haven’t killed him in the points standings … yet.

Austin Dillon: Good thing he won that Daytona 500 — otherwise, he only has one other Top 10 through 10 races.

— Brendan Marks

Comment

comments