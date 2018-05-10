‘Cancer: Not Here, Not There, Not Anywhere!’

. Harnett Relay For Life event tonight in Lillington.

By LAURA PATTERSON

Of The Record Staff

Join in the fight against cancer tonight when members of the community gather for this year’s Harnett County Relay For Life. Things will get started at 6 p.m. and continue until midnight at the Harnett County Governmental Complex, located at 301 W. Cornelius Harnett Blvd., Lillington. More than 200 participants are expected for this year’s event.

“Our theme is ‘Cancer: Not Here, Not There, Not Anywhere!,’ said Morgan Sills, senior manager of Community Development, Southeast Region, with the American Cancer Society. “This is based off of Dr. Seuss, so be ready to see lots of Thing 1 and Thing 2’s at Relay For Life this year.”

There are 30 teams registered to participate.

Almost everyone has been touched by cancer in some way. Relay For Life, the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, is a time when teams of survivors, caregivers and supporters can come together and take turns walking around a designated path for a time of community unity. “Relay For Life of Harnett County truly is a time of hope and remembrance,” said Ms. Sills. “I love the atmosphere that Relay For Life of Harnett County has, as the community comes together to fight back against cancer, show hope to those battling cancer, and remember those we’ve lost.

“I have had many loved ones receive a cancer diagnosis and the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Harnett County continues to show my family that one day we will end this dreaded disease.”

One- to four-year cancer survivors take part in the Survivors Lap during last year's Relay For Life event in Lillington. Their purple shirts read, 'We are the courageous. We are the passionate. We are the determined. We are hope.'

Daily Record File Photo Relay

If you would like to participate, but are unable to walk, you can still come out, enjoy the entertainment, visit the booths which will be set up by the Harnett County teams and cheer on the participants.

Team members also hold a number of fundraisers prior to Friday’s main Relay event.

In years past, Harnett County Relay For Life has been an allnight event, beginning on a Friday evening and continuing through Saturday morning. Over the past couple of years it has been shortened to one night, ending at midnight. It has been held in the past at Harnett Central and Triton High schools, but was moved to the Harnett County Governmental Complex in Lillington.

“We made the decision to move the event back to the Harnett County Governmental Complex because of the central location within the county it provides to all of our participants and teams,” said Ms. Sills.

In addition to the support of the community, Relay For Life of Harnett County is also supported by many local businesses and organizations.

Opening Ceremony At 6 p.m.

Tonight, an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. will kick off the event honoring those who have contributed to the success of this year’s Relay season. At 6:15 and 6:25 p.m., survivors and caregivers will be honored for their strength and courage during the Survivor and Caregiver laps. At 9 p.m. there will be a silent lap during a special Luminaria Ceremony when luminaries are lit in remembrance of those touched by cancer. Each luminary will be decorated with a name, such as a caregiver, someone who’s life has been taken by cancer, a survivor or in support of a person still fighting the disease. The cost for the white luminaria bags is $10 each.

Flames of Hope Lanterns and Tribute Torches are also available. These will be lit a nightfall and will burn throughout the evening. The cost for Hope Lanterns is $50 and $100 for Tribute Torches.

Luminaria can be purchased at the event until 7:30 p.m. under the Luminaria Tent to the left of the stage.

A closing ceremony and final lap will be held at 11:50 p.m.

For more information about Friday’s Harnett County Relay For Life or luminaries, contact Morgan Sills at morgan.sills@cancer.org, call 910-591-6505 or visit www.relayforlife.org/harnettnc.

