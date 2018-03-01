Kevin Harvick: Winning so early in the season lets him be more aggressive for the rest of the season.
Denny Hamlin: Not a bad start to the year (finished third and fourth in two races this season) for someone desperate to make the championship four in 2018.
Jimmie Johnson: A week after wrecking out of the Daytona 500, Johnson struggled to recover and came 27th at Atlanta.
Alex Bowman: Replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 was always going to be tough, but it’s been an uninspiring start to 2018 for Hendrick overall.
— Brendan Marks