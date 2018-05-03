Wildcats Winding Down Spring Season

. Hobbton hosts Lakewood tonight in final regular season games.

From Staff Reports

Baseball Hobbton Hammers Spartans, 9-1 In a close game for five innings, the Hobbton Wildcats got the best of the Union Spartans 9-1 last week. The Wildcats were down 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning, when they broke it open.

“I want to give a big shout out to Aaron Beasley for his performance on the mound tonight,” said Hobbton coach Chris Carroll. “This was his first-ever start pitching and he gave us three solid innings. Brayden Herring did a great job coming in and closing the game. The defense has been excellent over the last three games. Our offense clicked for us tonight, all the way from batter No. 1 to batter No. 9. They hit the ball, they were aggressive on the base line, this was a good solid win. This is the team that I know we have. They have worked hard and it showed tonight in a great all-around effort.”

For the Wildcats, Greyson Rogers was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Daniel Britt was 2-for-4, Jordan Pearsall went 2-for-4 with one RBI, Jackson McLamb was was 2-for-4, Perry Daughtry was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run, Aaron Beasley was 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI, and Brayden Herring was was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

The Hobbton Wildcats (6-11, 4-6) baseball team lost at Carolina 1A opponent North Duplin, 8-7 Tuesday and are at home, hosting the third-place Lakewood Leopards tonight, at 6:30.

Softball

Softball Shocks Union

Hobbton’s softball team holds an overall win-loss record of 9-7 and sit in fourth place in their conference, with four wins and five losses. They beat Neuse Charter on Monday, 11-1, won 5-3 at North Duplin Tuesday and host Lakewood tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Wildcats defeated the Union Spartans Thursday, 16-1. Sophomore Kameron Lee went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Hobbton junior Natlie Aman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Freshman Emily Smith scored four runs and drove in two more.

Soccer

Wildcats Blank Spartans

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats soccer team (5-9-2, 5-5) took care of business last week, winning over cross-county rival Union, 6-0.

“I thought we started the first half off extremely well,” said Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We scored all our goals in the first half. I thought we dropped off a bit in the second half. However, Union did better in the second half to hold us at bay. I’m pleased with my girls playing a hard fought 1-0 game beating Rosewood for the first time ever and coming back today and playing another hard game.”

Scoring for the Wildcats was Maya Ramirez with two goals, Krystal Martinez, Lakelyn Bass, Angie Ramirez and Denisse Sada with one goal each. Bass and Kenly Montes were credited with one assist apiece.

The Wildcats lost to Neuse Charter, 3-0, on Friday and lost at North Duplin last night, 1-0. They return home to face off with Lakewood tonight, to finish their season.

Contributed Photo Hobbton High School (5-9-2, 5-5) freshman soccer player Maya Ramirez takes the ball away from a Union (0-12, 0-10) defender. The Wildcats defeated the Spartans 6-0. Hobbton lost to Neuse Charter 3-1 Friday and traveled to Calypso Tuesday, losing to the North Duplin rebels, 1-0.

