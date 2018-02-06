Willa Dean M. Jackson, 85, of Coats died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

She was a member of Lee’s Grove FWB Church in Dunn. She was born in Johnston County to the late Jack and Ruby Grimes Matthews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. “Doc” Jackson; son, William G. Jackson; brother, Grime R. Matthews; sisters, Doris M. Sills and Jessie R. Beasley; and great-grandson, Dokata Jackson.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Erwin Memorial Park with the Rev. Randy Beasley officiating.

Survivors include a son, Johnny R. Jackson and wife Jillaine; grandson, Brian Jackson; and great-grandson, Colby Jackson.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home and other times at the home of Johnny Jackson, 5657 Red Hill Church Road, Coats.

