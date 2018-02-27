Willa Dean P. Powell, 89

Willa Dean Pope Powell, 89, of 45 N. Ida St., Coats, died Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington.

Mrs. Powell was born Aug. 22, 1928, in Harnett County to the late Willis G. and Nola Dorman Pope. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Graymon Powell; and several siblings. Mrs. Powell was a retired commercial bookkeeper, homemaker and was a member of Coats Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Coats Baptist Church. Officiating will be the Revs. Neal Thornton and Jesse Mooney. Burial will follow in Coats City Cemetery.

Survivors include a daughter, June Wilensky of Durham; sons, Gary Graymon Powell and wife Faye of Wilmington, Marc Anthony Powell and wife Jean of Coats, Van Powell and wife Tammy of Raleigh; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Eloise Lee and Carol McGee, both of Coats; sister-in-law, Hilda Pope of Coats; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Coats and other times at the home.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials may be made to Coats Baptist Church, P.O. Box 297, Coats, NC 27521.

