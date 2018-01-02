William A. (Lon) Rhue Jr. passed away suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at Sentara Hospital. William was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, to William A. and Elma L. Rhue. He graduated from Kecoughtan High School and attended college for one year. He loved to travel and lived and worked in Northern Virginia, Germany and the Tidewater area. He was a former Pepperidge Farm employee. He was an excellent cook, model train buff, and an avid experimental carpenter and gardener.

Lon was preceded in death by his father, Colonel William A. Rhue, USA (Ret); his maternal grandparents, Elbert and Willis Barnes; and paternal grandparents, Edwin and Beatrice Rhue and his late companion Karen Fitzpatrick.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by maternal aunts, Janet Jordan of Nevada and Arlene Brooks of Michigan; and many cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in downtown Hampton. Immediately following at 11 a.m., a funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home chapel by the Rev. David Hampton. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave. in Hampton, (757) 723-3191.

