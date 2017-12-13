William and Daniel Rowland

Dear Santa,

My name is William Rowland and I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like a Lego Minecraft, Lego police set, a stuffed Simba and three NBA blind bags. Please don’t forget my little brother, Daniel. He has been really good this year, too. I will leave you some milk and cookies by the door. I also have some reindeer food for your reindeer. I love you, Santa.

William Rowland, 6 Dunn Dear Santa,

My name is Daniel Rowland and I am 4 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like some Hot Wheels, Elmo Christmas book, Lego playset and a stuffed Simba. Please don’t forget my big brother, William. He has been really good this year, too. I will leave you and your reindeer a special surprise. I love you, Santa.

Daniel Rowland, 4 Dunn

