William J. ‘Jackie’ Lee, 50

William Jasper “Jackie” Lee, 50, of Four Oaks died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Jasper and Betsy Barefoot Lee.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Newton Grove, by Pastor Jim Skinner. Interment will be at Lee Family Cemetery, Four Oaks. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy S. Lee; siblings, Teresa Smith, Tony Lee and wife Tracy, all of Four Oaks; sons, Jonathan Jones and Tracy Jones; niece, McKenna Smith; nephews, Austin Lee and Seth Turlington; and grandchildren, Miranda Jones and Chloe Ract.

