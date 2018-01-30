William Joseph Moore Sr., 85

William Joseph Moore Sr. “Joe,” age 85, passed away and went to be with his Savior on Jan. 17, 2018, while surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Sneads Ferry.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret Swisher Moore “Peg;” a brother, Earl Wallace Jr. of Clearwater, Fla.; five children, Kimbra Moore of Sneads Ferry, Debra Moore Bowling and husband Keith of Sneads Ferry, Robert Moore of Sneads Ferry, William Joseph Moore II and wife Cristi of Wilmington and James Moore and wife Debbie of Newton Grove.

He was “D’daddy” to six grandchildren, Ashley Moore Tart and husband Steven of Erwin, Dustin Bowling of Sneads Ferry, Whitney Moore Bain and husband Joseph of Erwin, Lindsey Moore of Fayetteville, Candace Moore Karima and husband Pasha of Burleson, Texas, and Taylor Moore of Greenville; three great-grandchildren, William Chase Tart, Conner and Carson Karima.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Wallace Moore Sr. and Juanita Long Moore; and a sister, Nancy Moore Reynolds.

Joe spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps, and retired with many honors and achievements. Following retirement in 1969, he became a licensed nursing home administrator with Community Health Facilities in Maryland. After moving to Dunn, he became the opening administrator for Charles Parrish nursing home, and spent many more years caring for the elderly.

He founded Senior Citizens Village in Dunn, and founded or managed 21 other retirement facilities across the State of North Carolina, along with his family.

Mr. Moore set an unprecedented standard of care for the elderly, and created state guidelines and regulations that are still in effect today. His love and passion for providing those in the later years of life with the best care possible, set him apart.

He, and his wife, Peg, have loved spending their retirement at the North Carolina coast, where they’ve opened their home to all of their children and grandchildren, making precious memories that will last a lifetime.

Joe’s wishes were that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to support homeless veterans. Donations can be sent to the Onslow Community Outreach, 600 Court St., Jacksonville, NC 28540.

A private family memorial service will be held in Dunn.

Arrangements by Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Services.

