William Marshall, 53, died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Homestead, Fla. He was formerly of Harnett County.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m. March 4 at Neighbors Grove Holiness Church, Dunn.

Burial was at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include a daughter, Inezia Marshall; and a sister, Kathlene Green (Albert).

The family will receive friends at the home of Jeanette Covington, 400 Ponderosa Drive, Apt. 49, Dunn.

Arrangements by Dafford Funeral Home of Dunn.

