William T. ‘Tommy’ King, 69

William Thomas “Tommy” King, 69, of Elevation Road, Benson, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at Rex Healthcare in Raleigh.

Mr. King was born June 1, 1948, in Harnett County to Laura Matthews King of Greensboro and the late Preston Thomas King. He was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Welker; and nephew, Travis Crews. Mr. King was a retired associate for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Company.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Long Branch PFWB Church in Dunn. Officiating will be the Rev. Jeffrey King. Burial will follow in Banner Chapel Advent Christian Cemetery in Benson.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sara Williams King; children, Kristie Walls and husband John, Jeffrey King and wife Leigh, all of Benson, Matthew King and wife Lauren of Florida; grandchildren, Caleb Walls, Joshua King, Ava King, Savanna Walls, Emily King, Mackenzie Walls and Jude King; sister, Patricia Wallace of Virgina; and several nieces and nephews The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson and other times at the home of Kristie and John Walls, 81 Gardenia Court, Benson.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials may be sent to Sara Williams King, 81 Gardenia Court, Benson, NC 27504.

