Willie M. ‘Bill’ Amerson Jr., 73

Willie Moses “Bill” Amerson Jr., 73, of 412 Massengill Farm Road, Benson, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Western Assembly Disciples of Christ, 9766 U.S. 701 South, Newton Grove. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include a daughter, Gloria A. Robinson of the home; sons, Lavern Amerson of Dunn and Walter Smith of Englewood, N.J.; sisters, Louise Goins of Pinehurst, Jeanette McLean of Benson, Sarah Correll of Fayetteville, Peggy Alford of Benson, Edna Roberson of Benson, Lauretta Amerson of Benson and Teresa Williams of Benson; brother, Doye Amerson of Greensboro; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be today from 1 to 6 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.

