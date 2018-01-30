Wilma D. Manning, 74

Wilma Darnell Manning, 74, of Sanford died Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at her home.

She was born in Chatham County, daughter of the late Leon Jessie Darnell and Zonie Mildred Bright Darnell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Manning. She was retired from GKN Automotive.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Shallow Well Church Cemetery with the Rev. Donald Thompson officiating.

Survivors include her sons, Darrell Monroe Manning of Gillsville, Ga., and Douglas Edwin Manning of Sanford; sister, Betty Pilkington and husband Jimmy of Pittsboro; brother, Jessie Earl Darnell and wife Katie of Bear Creek; grandchildren, Kevin Manning, Brandon Manning and Jessica Beard; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the family home.

Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home of Broadway.

