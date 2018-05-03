WINNER’S QUOTE

“I’m so proud to get this team back in Victory Lane – it’s been a year! … It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been getting consistent. We’ve been scoring points, and we knew a win was just around the corner. I don’t have to worry about the whole playoff thing anymore.”

— Joey Logano, who led the final 42-of-188 laps, a race-high 70 overall, beating Kurt Busch to the checkered flag by .127 seconds to win the GEICO 500 Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway

Joey Logano celebrates in Victory Lane.

JARED C.

TILTON FOR NASCAR

