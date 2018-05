“… we had a fun weekend, just because when you come to Dover, I feel like when you come to Dover, I feel like Clint (Bowyer) is going to be one of the people that you have to beat just because of the fact that he’s been so good for so many years here.”

— Kevin Harvick, who passed Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer for the lead and pulled away to win his fourth race of the season Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane.

BRIAN LAWDERMILK FOR NASCAR

