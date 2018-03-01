WINNER’S QUOTE

“I’m just so proud of everybody on our team. That was the first win in my career (in 2001), and to be able to do that and pay tribute to Dale (Earnhardt) was pretty cool. I’ve been waiting a long time to do that … I love racing here, and it’s good to be back in Victory Lane – finally. It took a while.”

— Kevin Harvick, who put on a driving clinic, leading 181 of 325 laps and beating runner-up Brad Keselowski to the finish line by 2.690 seconds Sunday to win the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick and son celebrate in Victory Lane.

BRIAN LAWDERMILK FOR NASCAR

