WINNER’S QUOTE

“I think as you look back and you look at all the different wins and the wins that we have had here and at KHI and Richard Childress Racing and Junior Motorsports. All the different vehicles I have been fortunate to drive, and there have been a lot of good ones. I know how hard it is to get to Victory Lane and to know we have been there 100 times is something I almost can’t fathom.”

— Kevin Harvick, who hit the milestone of 100 wins across all NASCAR national series with his victory on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Monster Cup Series

Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane.

BRIAN LAWDERMILK FOR NASCAR

Comment

comments