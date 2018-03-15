WINNER’S QUOTE

The Discovery Channel reality show “Street Outlaws” about street racing and the men and women who compete, is coming to GALOT Motorsports Park starting this afternoon at 2.

As many as 25,000 fans are expected to descend on the Johnston County racing facility before the weekend comes to an end.

Dunn Tourism Executive Director Sharon Stevens confirmed there are few hotel rooms available this weekend.

“It’s bringing in a lot of people,” she said. “We won’t know how many until Monday. That’s when we’ll call the hotels and find out how many rooms they rented over the weekend for a specific event.”

The event will feature several different classes of drag racing, including a 32-car “Street Outlaws” invitational with the winner taking home $42,000.

“This is one of those events if it’s not your thing, you won’t realize what’s going on,” Mrs. Stevens said. “It will bring in a lot of people who enjoy it while others might not know it’s even going on.”

Tickets to the event are $15 per person today and $25 Saturday Children younger than 12 are admitted free with an adult.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at: www.galotmotorsportspark.com.

