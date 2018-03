“People kept asking ‘When are you going to win again? When are you going to win one of these stages? Well, there you go.”

— Martin Truex Jr., who drove the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota to a dominating victory in the Auto Club 400 Sunday. Truex started from the pole then swept the first two stages and the victory, leading 125 of 200 laps and beating runner-up Kyle Larson to the finish by 11.685 seconds.

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane.

SEAN GARDNER FOR NASCAR

