WINNER’S QUOTE

“For whatever reason, it felt right driving up here. Such a cool place, to be able to drive up through the countryside on a two-lane road and think about the race. “I told him (son Cash) this morning, I was like, ‘… we’ve got to get a picture in Victory Lane.”

— Clint Bowyer, who finished 1.146 seconds ahead of runner-up Kyle Busch at Martinsville Speedway in a race that was delayed from Sunday to Monday when an snowstorm hit southern Virginia

Clint Bowyer celebrates in Victory Lane.

JERRY MARKLAND FOR NASCAR

