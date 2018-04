“We had a 20-lap shootout, and that was everything it was about right there, just chasing down that 42 (Kyle Larson) and being able to get there.”

— Kyle Busch, who pulled off a classic bump-and-run against runner-up Kyle Larson on Lap 495 of 500 to win Monday’s weather-delayed Food City 500 at Bristol, claiming his second straight victory of 2018 and his seventh win at Thunder Valley, most among active drivers.

Kyle Busch celebrates in

Victory Lane.

MATT SULLIVAN FOR NASCAR

Comment

comments