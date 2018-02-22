WINNER’S QUOTE

“I did what I had to do there at the end. I hate it for the No. 10 (Aric Almirola’s) guys. We had a run, and I stayed in the gas. It is what it is here at Daytona. This is so awesome to take the No. 3 car back to Victory Lane. This one is for Dale Earnhardt Sr. and all those (Dale) Sr. fans. I love you guys. We are going to keep kicking butt the rest of the year!”

— Austin Dillon, who prevailed in a game of Survivor played at 200 miles per hour to win Sunday’s Daytona 500

Austin Dillon celebrates in Victory Lane.

JARED C. TILTON FOR NASCAR

