Winter Damage Of Landscape Plants

By TOM WOERNER

Of The Record Staff

A Superior Court judge ruled this week the Harnett County Board of Elections should have heard the appeal of a local man who says the Coats Police intimidated voters at the polls during November’s municipal elections. Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier ruled on an appeal that Coats resident Thomas Ellis should have been heard by the Harnett County Board of Elections.

Mr. Ellis filed a protest saying Coats Police Chief Jeremy Hall intimidated voters with his presence during the November election. Mr. Hall patrols at the school each day and was there on Election Day.

Mr. Ellis’ protest said Mr. Hall was a “very imposing figure” at the polling place. The original protest said the chief “was wearing what looked like a really thick bulletproof combat vest with pockets for holding things like tear gas canisters and had an array of weaponry on his side.”

Mr. Ellis requested a hearing on his protest with the Harnett County Board of Elections and asked for a new election to be held, but the board voted 2-1 not to have the hearing. Members Jim Currin and Joey Powell voted against holding the hearing, with minority member Tony Spears voting in favor of Mr. Ellis.

Judge Rozier said there was enough probable cause for a full hearing, but he did not have the authority to order a new election, saying that “baby had already been born” because the election had been certified.

Mr. Ellis said Judge Rozier told him he could seek damages against the local board of elections through a civil suit and Mr. Ellis said his options remain on the table.

“Right now I feel like we need to press on,” Mr. Ellis said. “I’m still seeking to be justified by law, if it means me paving the way for some black people to stop laying down and being doormats for this political nonsense. I just felt like today I was met halfway on justice.”

Harnett County Board of Elections Chairman Jim Currin was at the hearing. He said he maintains a simple goal in all decisions.

“I took an oath to follow the Constitution and that is what I am going to do,” Mr. Currin said. “I always follow the law as I understand it.” He would not comment further on Judge Rozier’s decision.

“He said he thought there was enough probable cause and that we probably should have held a hearing and I am not going to argue with him,” Mr. Currin said.

Mr. Ellis supported the writein campaign of Kelvin Delbert in his race against now Mayor Chris Coats. There was no official opposition for Mr. Coats in the election which he won with 73 percent of the vote.

Mr. Ellis and Elizabeth Crudup, who was also at the hearing, said politics in Raleigh prevented a better outcome. Legislative controversy has prevented a state board of elections from being seated which is what forced the matter into the court system.

“I blame Rep. David Lewis and the legislature in Raleigh,” Ms. Crudup said. “We are paying the price for their politics.”

A previous board of elections warned the local board of elections relating to a similar matter.

In January of 2011, the board refused to allow a hearing in a protest filed by local NAACP leader Carolyn McDougal. In that case the state board of elections ruled that the Harnett County Board of Elections improperly denied Mrs. McDougal the right to speak at a hearing about concerns she had at the East Averasboro polling place in Dunn.

The state board ordered the local board to hold a hearing in that case.

Mrs. McDougal said the refusal to hold a hearing in Mr. Ellis’ case demonstrates a pattern by the board.

“They should have held a hearing for him,” Mrs. McDougal said.



