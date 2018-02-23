Winter McNeil Honored With Skating Party

Winter McNeil of Coats celebrated her 10th birthday Feb. 7. She is the daughter of Dennis and Burnell McNeil and the granddaughter of Harold Fox and Margret Vines, both of Dunn.

A party hosted by Burnell McNeil and Shirley Williams was held Feb. 10 at Carolina Skateland in Dunn.

Guests enjoyed a time of skating, playing games and refreshments of cake, ice cream, potato chips and pizza.

Among those attending were Lashonna Price of Greensboro, Krystal House of Spring Lake and Brittany Bell of Spring Lake.

Winter McNeil

Comment

comments