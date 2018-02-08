Winters Passes CPA Exam

. Wanted by multiple agencies.

By TOM WOERNER

Of The Record Staff

A man who has allegedly scammed people throughout the local region and even in other states is now in jail in Lillington after he allegedly broke into a local store and stole items from inside.

Harnett County Sheriff Maj. Jeff Huber said Bryan Wood, 35, of Lewis Iley Tew Road, Dunn, was arrested Wednesday on charges he broke into the 84 Lumber company outside Dunn late last year.

He is charged with felony breaking and entering and felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

According to Maj. Huber, one of the people Mr. Wood allegedly scammed in another part of North Carolina tipped off the sheriff’s office.

“They told us where we could find him and we got lucky and were there at the right time,” Maj. Huber said.

The arrest at least temporarily stops a pattern of alleged scams. Mr. Wood allegedly scammed a World War II veteran in northwestern Harnett County out of $1,200. The victim, Marvin Smith, said he gave Mr. Wood a $1,200 deposit on a car lift Mr. Smith advertised online for sale. Mr. Wood told Mr. Smith his mother died and could not deliver the lift.

Mr. Wood said he saw an article in The Daily Record about the scam and decided to make it right, saying he returned $1,100 to Mr. Smith who says he never received any money from Mr. Wood.

Warrants were drawn up against Mr. Wood in Wake County for the incident involving Mr. Smith.

A resident of South Boston, Virgina, Ricky Nichols also said he was scammed by Mr. Wood.

Again, Mr. Wood, according to Mr. Nichols, said his mother was in a bad car wreck which prevented him from delivering the promised merchandise. Mr. Wood also assured The Daily Record he had repaid Mr. Nichols his deposit. Mr. Nichols said he did not.

Mr. Wood also told The Daily Record he had been working out of Conway, South Carolina, for the last several months.

Maj. Huber said his office has not been contacted by Mr. Nichols.

Maj. Huber said there are incidents involving Mr. Wood in Johnston County and Erwin.

Erwin Police Chief Jonathon Johnson said Freddie Faircloth of Erwin filed a police report Thursday. Mr. Faircloth alleges Mr. Wood also took a deposit from him for $300 on a car lift.

Mr. Wood is being held on a $210,000 bond.

