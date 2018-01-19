Group Holds First Meeting Of 2018

The Wisdom Warriors for Christ of Beulah Baptist Church met on Jan. 9 at the church fellowship hall for its first meeting of 2018. There were 16 members in attendance and they enjoyed a meal and time of fellowship.

Randy Autry began his Thought of the Day with this question: What are the first words in the Bible? The answer is “In The Beginning.” Beginnings are important but what we make of them is even more important. Every morning, you get a gift from God: a new beginning. God hands us a new day full of promise as an expression of his divine love. God simply provides the gift but how we use it is up to us. Every day is not just a dawn, it is a precious chance to start over or begin anew — including our relationship with God.

As the weather gets warmer, the group looks forward to planning outings and ministry opportunities.

They will continue to volunteer at the DUMA food pantry the third Friday of each month during 2018. They will also visit Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benson on the first Thursday of each month to share songs and a time of devotion with the residents.

The Wisdom Warriors meet the second Tuesday of each month and anyone over the age of 55 is welcome. For additional information, call (910) 892-8223.

