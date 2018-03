ANNOUNCEMENT

The descendants of the late Isaac Franklin and Martha Jane Raynor Wood plan to gather for a reunion Sunday, at 1 p.m. in the Holly Grove Church Fellowship Building, 2050 Holly Grove Road, Benson.

Beverages will be available. Family members are asked to bring a covered dish. Attendees may wish to share photographs and memorabilia.

For more information, contact Tresa W. Wheeler at 910-892-7099 or Frankie W. Barefoot at 919-8944879.

