Yoga, Book Club At Erwin Library

Commissioners to hold three public hearings tonight.

Beginning tonight and going forward, Harnett County Board of Commissioners meetings will be held at 420 McKinney Parkway, Lillington.

The board will hold three public hearings tonight. The first is to discuss the closeout of the Community Development Block Grant Commerce Fellows Capacity Building grant. General Service Director Barry Blevins will present. The following two hearings are to be held on proposed zoning changes.

Lillington Grace Church of the Nazarene looks to rezone 7.33 acres on U.S. 401 South from industrial to residential. Development services recommended its approval following the unanimous approval from the planning board on Jan. 2.

Marie Blackmon and Jan Norris of Marie’s Landscape & Seeding have applied to have 1.11 acres on Buffalo Lakes Road on Cooks Lane in Barbecue Township rezoned from residential to commercial. Development services recommended its approval following a 4-0 vote of approval from the planning board on Jan. 2. There See Harnett Board, Page 3 Harnett Board

was no public opposition at either planning board hearing.

Also on the agenda:

• The creation of a utility civil engineer position and the reclassification of Thomas Shane Cummings into that position.

• Harnett County Development Services has requested for approval to select Stewart Inc. for $54,981 to provide professional consulting services as related to the Northwest Harnett Small Area Plan.

• There is a resolution to endorse the installation of roadway improvements in Harnett County by the N.C. Department of Transpiration. The improvements were referred to low cost/high impact projects and include road widening near Hodges Chapel Road from N.C. 27 to U.S. 301.

• Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action Program Executive Director E. Marie Watson will provide an update on the program.

— Shaun Savarese

