You’re Invited To A Prayer Rally Thursday

The Angier Ministerial Association will host a prayer rally Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Angier Depot Square/Ellington Grounds. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs and join them for a family-oriented evening of prayer and worship. For more information, call 919-639-6126.

Chamber Spotlights

This week the chamber spotlights Heatmaster, Lester Stancil and Associates, and Angier Creative Arts Center.

• Heatmaster Inc. is located in Angier. The company is owned personally by the founder, and the manufacturing facility is in the community he lives.

Many of the employees are local people. In the late 1970s, the company was involved in the design and manufacture of farming equipment. At that time the founder was presented with an unusual request. To create a device that would capture and disperse more of gas log sets heat. A sheet metal shroud and heat deflector were constructed with an internal fan to distribute the heated air. This idea was quite a success and soon mass production was underway.

By 1984 with gas heating becoming more and more prevalent, Heatmaster Inc. produced its first sets of gas logs.

Heatmaster is located at 3625 Benson Road, Angier.

• The firm of Lester Stancil & Associates, Professional Land Surveyor, P.A., has been in business serving the Triangle and Sandhills area since April 1975. During this time, the firm has performed numerous surveying and mapping projects for both the private and the public sector. They offer an office environment that includes a fully computerized “field-to-finish” project utilizing IBM compatible computer systems networked to their Hewlett-Packard Design Jet 500 plotter. C& G Surveying software compatible with Auto CAD is used to compute the field work. The field crews operate Topcon-GTX 3 Total Stations with data collectors to be downloaded into the computers upon returning to the office and then reduced, mapped, verified, and recorded. They are now GPS capable (RTK Network) when a survey requires such. They also have a state-ofthe- art Lanier LW 324 wide body copier and scanner. They are fully licensed and insured including E& O insurance and can provide a certificate of insurance upon request for most any job requirements.

Lester Stancil and Associates is located at 98 E. Depot St., Angier.

• The owner of Angier Creative Arts Center grew up in an Italian-American household in the suburbs of Detroit. Tim Cocciolone studied art, music and engineering in high school. He received his certification in professional photography with the New York Institute of Photography. He has been pursuing a professional photography career since 1987, and specializes in many areas of portraiture, including formal and informal portraits, seniors, families, children, glamour and boudoir portraits. He has operated his own business in photography since 1990, servicing clients in many area of portraiture, weddings and event, commercial and industrial photography. The Angier Creative Arts offers photo studio rental, art classes, photography classes, one-on-one mentoring, digital printing, old photo restorations, copy restoration, and printing services.

Angier Creative Arts Center is located at 26 N. Broad St. East, Angier.

Connect@Central

Connect@Central is Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, live performances, student showcase, and games and activities for kids ages K-5.

This is a great event to bring Harnett Central High School and the community together.

Harnett Central High School is located at 2911 Harnett Central Road, Angier.

Mother’s Day Dinner Show

Join the Outskirts Band and performers Paige Johnson, Erica Jones and Scott Johnson for another Mother’s Day Show Friday and Saturday! What better gift for that hero of a mother in your life than a great show put on by one of N.C.’s greatest live bands and a delicious buffet meal. Tickets are on sale now and are going fast! Call 919-639-2231 to get yours before it’s too late.

Service Projects

Saturday, Anthem Church will partner with other local churches to blitz the Angier community with a variety of service projects. If you would like to volunteer your time, email info@anthemchurch. org.

Pregnancy Health Fair

The Harnett County Health Department will sponsor a “Special Delivery” Pregnancy Health Fair Tuesday, May 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Governmental Complex Commons Area located at 309 W. Cornelius Harnett Blvd., Lillington.

The purpose of the pregnancy health fair is to educate and promote healthy pregnancies and lifestyles for new mothers, expectant mothers, and women who are planning a pregnancy. The Health Department’s prenatal care providers will be onsite at the health fair.

Mothers-to-be, dads and those planning to be expecting soon are encouraged to attend.

To register for the “Special Delivery” Pregnancy Health Fair, call the Harnett County Health Department at 910-814-6298 or 910-893-7550. This is a free community health and education event.

Used Book Sale

Now is the perfect time to clean out your unwanted books. The Friends of the Angier Library will hold a used book sale May 14-18 at the Angier Public Library. Bring your hardbacks, paperbacks, children’s books and junior books to the library. You can bring them during library hours — Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Concert In The Park Lineup

It’s that time of year again… time to get out your blankets and lawn chairs! The Town of Angier has announced its Concert in the Park lineup:

• May 17 — The Entertainers;

• June 7 — La Tropa de Tierra Caliente;

• June 14 — Hindsight;

• June 28 — North Tower Band.

All concerts will begin at 7 p.m. at Depot Square/Ellington Grounds and are free to the public.

Movie In The Park

The Town of Angier will host a movie in the park on Friday, May 18, at Depot Square/Ellington Grounds. Come out and enjoy a free outdoor showing of Disney/ Pixar’s Oscar-winning animated film “Coco.” Manna Church Capital Area will be on-hand to provide free popcorn for those in attendance. Bring the whole family and be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Showtime will begin around 8 p.m.

